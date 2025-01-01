This integrated solution brings together Kasm Workspaces Kasm Technologies' cloudnative platform for secure containerized desktop streaming with Rancher and Harvester, the enterprise Kubernetes management and hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) platforms from Rancher Government Solutions. The result is a transformative VDI solution designed to meet the growing demand for cloudnative infrastructure, delivering a unified, scalable, and resource-efficient alternative to traditional hypervisor-based desktop environments.
Harvester integrates computing, storage, and networking into a single platform, simplifying VDI infrastructure and management under a unified control plane.
Rancher delivers centralized visibility and control across containerized workloads and legacy VMs, streamlining VDI orchestration through a consistent management interface.
By leveraging lightweight containers orchestrated on-demand, the joint solution ensures optimal hardware usage and dynamic allocation of VDI sessions based on real-time user demand.
Easily scale your virtual desktop environments to meet the needs of fluctuating workforces, including seasonal surges and remote work initiatives.
By reducing endpoint software maintenance costs and maximizing device lifespan, the joint solution contributes to IT modernization while supporting environmental sustainability goals.
Kasm Workspaces brings true enterprise VDI capabilities to Kubernetes with native support for auto-scaling using KubeVirt and Harvester via open-source helm charts. This joint solution is purpose-built for organizations embracing hybrid and multi-cloud strategies.
"Together, we are transforming workspace delivery for federal agencies," said Justin Travis, CEO of Kasm Technologies. "By combining our web-native VDI platform with Rancher"s secure Kubernetes stack, we are enabling government organizations to operate with greater agility, security, and cost efficiency wherever their mission takes them.”
"Government agencies can no longer afford to rely on legacy VDI platforms that are costly, complex, and vulnerable," Lewis, CEO of Rancher Government Solutions. "Our partnership with Kasm Technologies provides a modern, cloud-native solution that delivers operational simplicity, zero-trust security, and true multi-cloud flexibility."
This collaboration is ideal for modern organizations undergoing cloud-native transformation, particularly those in:
Learn how Kasm Technologies and Rancher Government Solutions can help your organization deliver the future of desktop infrastructure today.