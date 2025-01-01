About the Partnership

This integrated solution brings together Kasm Workspaces Kasm Technologies' cloudnative platform for secure containerized desktop streaming with Rancher and Harvester, the enterprise Kubernetes management and hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) platforms from Rancher Government Solutions. The result is a transformative VDI solution designed to meet the growing demand for cloudnative infrastructure, delivering a unified, scalable, and resource-efficient alternative to traditional hypervisor-based desktop environments.

  • Kasm Workspaces: A Kubernetes-native VDI platform delivering secure, containerbased desktops and applications through a modern, DevOps-friendly architecture.
  • Rancher: A powerful platform for managing Kubernetes clusters at scale, enabling streamlined operations and centralized control across cloud and on-prem environments.
  • Harvester: A hyper-converged infrastructure platform that consolidates compute, storage, and networking into a single, unified Kubernetes-native environment.

Joint Solution Benefits

Hyperconverged Simplicity

Harvester integrates computing, storage, and networking into a single platform, simplifying VDI infrastructure and management under a unified control plane.

Unified Management with Rancher

Rancher delivers centralized visibility and control across containerized workloads and legacy VMs, streamlining VDI orchestration through a consistent management interface.

Efficient Resource Utilization

By leveraging lightweight containers orchestrated on-demand, the joint solution ensures optimal hardware usage and dynamic allocation of VDI sessions based on real-time user demand.

Scalability on Demand

Easily scale your virtual desktop environments to meet the needs of fluctuating workforces, including seasonal surges and remote work initiatives.

Cross-Cloud Portability

By reducing endpoint software maintenance costs and maximizing device lifespan, the joint solution contributes to IT modernization while supporting environmental sustainability goals.

Enterprise-Class VDI on Kubernetes

Kasm Workspaces brings true enterprise VDI capabilities to Kubernetes with native support for auto-scaling using KubeVirt and Harvester via open-source helm charts. This joint solution is purpose-built for organizations embracing hybrid and multi-cloud strategies.

See How Kasm and Harvester Power GPU
Workloads and Scalable Workspaces

GPU Passthrough in Harvester

Watch this demonstration of passing through GPUs in Harvester via PCI passthrough.

Kasm Workspaces - Harvester Autoscaling

Learn about Harvester Autoscaling for Docker and Windows with Kasm Workspaces.

Leadership Perspectives

Justin Travis CEO, Kasm Technologies

"Together, we are transforming workspace delivery for federal agencies," said Justin Travis, CEO of Kasm Technologies. "By combining our web-native VDI platform with Rancher"s secure Kubernetes stack, we are enabling government organizations to operate with greater agility, security, and cost efficiency wherever their mission takes them.”

Ryan Lewis CEO, Rancher Government Solutions

"Government agencies can no longer afford to rely on legacy VDI platforms that are costly, complex, and vulnerable," Lewis, CEO of Rancher Government Solutions. "Our partnership with Kasm Technologies provides a modern, cloud-native solution that delivers operational simplicity, zero-trust security, and true multi-cloud flexibility."

Ideal for Cloud-Native Enterprises

This collaboration is ideal for modern organizations undergoing cloud-native transformation, particularly those in:

Government

Defense

Financial Services

Healthcare

Education

Other regulated industries

Ready to Modernize Your VDI?

Learn how Kasm Technologies and Rancher Government Solutions can help your organization deliver the future of desktop infrastructure today.