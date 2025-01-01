This partnership brings together Kasm’s web-native workspace streaming technology with Proxmox Virtual Environment’s enterprise-grade virtualization platform to create a unified, full-stack solution for secure workload delivery.
Together, the two platforms give IT and security teams a single stack to provision, manage, and isolate workloads across Windows, Linux, and macOS environments, all within a cohesive and scalable architecture.
Kasm builds directly on top of Proxmox VE, extending its virtualization capabilities with a web-native streaming layer. This allows organizations to move seamlessly from infrastructure provisioning to end-user workspace delivery within a single integrated platform.
Kasm’s containerized architecture ensures that users never directly interact with sensitive data or underlying infrastructure. All activity occurs within isolated, ephemeral sessions delivered through the browser, reducing endpoint risk and improving security posture.
The combined solution offers a modern, DevOps-friendly alternative to traditional VDI platforms. By leveraging Proxmox’s open-source infrastructure alongside Kasm’s containerized workspace delivery, organizations can reduce reliance on proprietary licensing while maintaining enterprise-grade performance, scalability, and control.
IT teams can manage virtual machines, containers, and streamed workspaces across Windows, Linux, and macOS from a centralized environment, simplifying operations and reducing tool sprawl.
By consolidating infrastructure and workspace delivery into a single stack, organizations can streamline deployment, scaling, and maintenance—reducing complexity compared to legacy multi-vendor VDI solutions.
The joint platform is designed to scale efficiently from small deployments to large enterprise rollouts, supporting everything from development environments to global workforce enablement.
“Great technology partnerships are built on shared principles, and Kasm Technologies and Proxmox are united by a common belief—that organizations of all sizes deserve infrastructure that works for them. Together, we offer a full-stack VDI solution, from the hypervisor layer to the end-user experience, built on the reliability and rapid innovation that Proxmox’s open-source ecosystem is known for delivering.”
“At Proxmox we’re dedicated to turning open-source infrastructure into a strategic advantage, offering enterprises the freedom to innovate without the burden of complexity. Kasm extends Proxmox Virtual Environment with a modern, browser-based workspace experience that aligns with the needs of today’s IT and security teams. This partnership enriches the Proxmox ecosystem with a flexible, enterprise-grade solution, giving our customers a powerful, future-ready path to virtual desktops.”
This joint solution is ideal for organizations seeking a flexible, secure, and cost-effective alternative to traditional VDI, including:
Contact us today to learn how Kasm and Proxmox can help your organization deploy a secure, scalable, and open alternative to legacy VDI—combining enterprise virtualization with zero-trust workspace delivery in a single unified platform.