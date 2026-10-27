In this on-demand webinar, Nick Haw, EMEA Account Director at Kasm Technologies, and Troy Topnik, Director of Rancher Partners & Ecosystems at SUSE, look at a problem many IT teams know well.

Most enterprise work now happens in a browser, yet that browser is still often delivered through persistent Windows VMs, costly hypervisor licenses, and connection brokers built for a different era. At the same time, AI and data science teams need GPU-accelerated, containerized environments that traditional VDI was never designed to support.

Nick and Troy lay out an alternative stack: SUSE Virtualization as an open-source, Kubernetes-native HCI foundation that runs VMs and containers side by side, and Kasm Workspaces delivering ephemeral, zero-trust desktops and applications to any web browser with no endpoint agent or VPN client.

They explain why disruption in the VDI market has made this architecture urgent, how the two platforms fit together under unified Rancher Prime management, and how zero-trust session isolation and data sovereignty requirements can be met on-prem, in sovereign cloud, or at the edge.

A narrated demo walks through deploying Kasm Workspaces on SUSE Virtualization, the end-user experience in both Linux and Windows workspaces, and the infrastructure view from the Rancher dashboard. The session closes with a four-phase modernization roadmap teams can start without ripping out their existing VDI investment, followed by live Q&A.

Watch the full webinar below to see Kasm Workspaces running on SUSE Virtualization and get the four-phase roadmap for moving beyond legacy VDI. 

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Built together, managed as one.

Kasm Workspaces and SUSE Virtualization give you secure, browser-based workspaces on open, Kubernetes-native infrastructure, with a phased path off legacy VDI and room to grow into AI workloads.

Explore the Kasm Technologies and SUSE partnership

Explore the Workspace Approach

Organizations looking to bring AI closer to their users and data can explore how Kasm Workspaces provides a secure, containerized foundation for delivering applications and AI workloads through the browser.

Learn more about Kasm Workspaces and the future of secure workspace delivery.

Want to see the approach in practice? Try Kasm Community Edition for free.

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