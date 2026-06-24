The Challenge: Escaping Legacy Vendor Lock and Rising Costs

 

Healthcare organizations across the globe are facing mounting pressure to modernize their digital infrastructure. Many remain dependent on legacy virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) providers.

 

These solutions, while established, come with rising licensing costs, rigid vendor dependencies, and limited flexibility. Hospitals find themselves “vendor-locked”—unable to innovate or negotiate costs—because critical operations rely on proprietary platforms that are difficult to replace.

 

Meanwhile, the business reality remains unchanged; healthcare’s core competency is patient care, not IT. Yet IT costs continue to balloon, consuming budgets that could otherwise fund medical innovation and improved patient outcomes.

 

The Business Imperative: Performance, Security, and Fiscal Accountability

 

Hospital IT leaders are tasked with a difficult balancing act:

  • Reduce total cost of ownership without compromising performance.
  • Protect patient data under HIPAA and PII regulations.
  • Ensure uptime and stability for clinical and administrative staff across hospitals, labs, and outpatient clinics.

Kasm Workspaces offers a way forward—a secure, performant, and cost-effective VDI replacement that frees healthcare organizations from proprietary ecosystems. By leveraging open standards and flexible deployment options, Kasm enables IT teams to right-size their environments, integrate with existing infrastructure, and scale securely over time. Learn more about how Kasm is enabling healthcare institutions.

 

Secure Virtual Desktops Without the Lock-In

 

Kasm Workspaces provides healthcare institutions with a powerful orchestration layer that delivers browsers, desktops, and application streaming in a secure and compliant way.

 

Rather than a forklift replacement, Kasm enables a gradual migration path. IT departments can pilot the platform, validate use cases, and expand as contracts expire—preserving business continuity while realizing measurable cost savings.

 

Whether deployed on-premises for HIPAA-sensitive data or in the cloud for international organizations, Kasm adapts to each organization’s security posture and regulatory framework. View Kasm’s regulatory compliance.

 

The result is a modern, virtualized workspace that eliminates vendor dependency, supports encryption in transit and at rest, and provides a stable, performant experience for clinicians and staff alike.

 

Built for Security and Compliance-Ready Environments

 

Kasm is engineered to help healthcare institutions achieve HIPPA compliance within their own controlled environments.

 

Organizations maintain full ownership of their data and can configure Kasm according to internal security controls, supported by our SOC 2 Type II certification for Kasm Cloud SaaS and Oracle Cloud deployments.

 

From integration with existing firewalls and forward proxies to compatibility with multifactor authentication systems (including RSA tokens and CAC pass-through), Kasm strengthens security postures while simplifying administration.

 

Our extensive how-to guides and documentation empower IT teams to integrate Kasm seamlessly with existing infrastructure—from vulnerability management systems to SIEM tools—without disrupting operations.

 

The Strategic ROI: Modernization That Pays Off

 

C-suite leaders increasingly recognize that healthcare IT modernization isn’t just a technical upgrade—it’s a financial strategy. Kasm Workspaces enables organizations to:

 

  • Lower IT operating costs by replacing inflated licensing models with flexible, transparent pricing.
  • Modernize securely using open, container-based infrastructure.
  • Enable innovation by breaking free from vendor lock-in and empowering internal IT teams.

In an era where digital transformation drives clinical excellence and operational sustainability, Kasm provides the agility and control healthcare organizations need to deliver secure, modern, and patient-centric care. Learn more about how Kasm is enabling healthcare institutions.

 

Get Started with Kasm Workspaces.

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