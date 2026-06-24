Delivering Zero-Trust Access That’s Both Secure and Simple

In a world where remote work and distributed teams are the new normal, organizations are under pressure to deliver secure, performant access to applications and desktops however they need to do that without expanding their attack surface or overloading IT operations. Kasm Workspaces, combined with Pangolin, delivers exactly that: a zero-trust access solution that’s secure by design and incredibly easy to deploy.

Why Kasm + Pangolin?

Kasm Workspaces provides containerized, ephemeral workspaces for Linux virtual desktops, browsers, and applications. Each session runs in its own isolated container, ensuring that no user data or malware persists between sessions. Meanwhile, Pangolin acts as an identity-aware tunneling layer which replaces complex VPNs with encrypted policy-driven access.

The result is a zero-trust access model where every session is ephemeral and isolated. Where access is controlled by identity and no inbound ports or flat networks are required.

Security Built In, Not Bolted On

Kasm and Pangolin are built around modern security principles:

Container Isolation: Each user session runs in a disposable container that’s destroyed on logout, eliminating data residue.

Zero-Trust Enforcement: Pangolin’s identity and context-aware access ensures only authorized users can reach Kasm services.

Encrypted End-to-End: All traffic between users, relays, and gateways is encrypted, with optional mutual authentication and MFA.

Data Loss Prevention: Policy-based controls govern clipboard use, downloads, and uploads. Watermarking and URL allowlists keep sensitive data safe.

Deployment in Hours, Not Weeks

Gone are the days of complex network setups and lengthy VDI deployments. With Kasm Workspaces and Pangolin, organizations can stand up a secure environment in a matter of hours.

Pilot Deployment: Kasm installed via Docker Compose or Helm on a single node. Pangolin deployed as a lightweight tunnel with no inbound ports.

Production: Scale up using Kubernetes, add multiple Pangolin relays for redundancy, and manage everything via Ansible and Terraform. Deploy across public cloud and on-premises hypervisors.

The simplicity of this deployment model dramatically reduces overhead and accelerates time-to-value.

Real-World Use Cases

1. Secure Remote Work: Provide developers or contractors isolated desktops with no data leakage.

2. Vendor Access: Grant temporary, tightly controlled access to systems without adding them to your network.

3. Regulated Environments: Support compliance initiatives (HIPAA, ISO 27001, GDPR) with session isolation and audit logging.

4. OSINT Workloads: Enable users to do research on social media without leaving breadcrumbs.

The Business Value

By unifying Kasm’s secure containerized workspaces with Pangolin’s identity-based tunnels, organizations can reduce risk by removing persistent attack surfaces. They can also simplifyoperations with automated deployments and no inbound networking configuration. They can also lower costs through efficient container use and cloud-native scaling.

Ready to Get Started?

Whether you’re securing developer workstations, sensitive browser sessions, or remote admin access, the Kasm + Pangolin stack offers a faster, safer path to zero trust.