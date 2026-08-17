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Kasm Technologies and Everfox Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Secure Cross Domain Workspace Access for Government and Defense

Kasm Technologies and Everfox partnership lockup

Joint solution pairs Kasm Workspaces’ container-native, ephemeral workspace platform with Everfox’s Trusted Thin Client — giving government, defense, and intelligence agencies access across multiple classification levels from a single device, without endpoint sprawl or a rip-and-replace

MCLEAN, Va.August 17, 2026

Kasm Technologies, the platform for secure, containerized desktop and application delivery, and Everfox, a leader in cross domain solutions for classified and high-assurance environments, today announced a strategic technology partnership. The joint solution enables government, defense, and intelligence agencies to securely access applications and desktops across multiple classification levels from a single device — without endpoint sprawl, local data persistence, or mission disruption.

The partnership pairs Kasm Workspaces’ container-native, ephemeral workspace platform with Everfox’s Trusted Thin Client, a purpose-built zero-trust endpoint for secure cross domain access. Together, they replace the multi-endpoint, multi-VDI-stack approaches that have long driven up cost and operational complexity in classified environments. Sessions are policy-enforced, centrally managed, and fully wiped at termination — ensuring no data is left behind regardless of classification level.

Kasm Technologies and Everfox partnership lockup

For agencies looking to modernize cross domain infrastructure, the joint solution eliminates the requirement for a full rip-and-replace. Kasm Workspaces integrates with existing hypervisors, cloud environments, and identity providers, while Everfox’s Trusted Thin Client enables secure domain bridging on validated hardware — together allowing agencies to adopt modern workspace delivery on top of current infrastructure and transition at a pace that does not put critical missions at risk.

“Everfox and Kasm work together to securely connect users across domains while modernizing the desktop experience. Everfox enables trusted cross-domain access, and Kasm replaces rigid legacy VDI with a flexible, on-premise platform that lets customers evolve their infrastructure without vendor lock-in.”

Daniel Ben-Chitrit,

Chief Product Officer, Kasm Technologies

The joint solution is available now. For more information, visit kasm.com/alliance-partnership/everfox or contact Everfox at everfox.com.

About Kasm Technologies

Kasm Technologies delivers a modern platform for secure, containerized desktop and application access. Kasm Workspaces streams browsers, desktops, and applications directly to users through ephemeral, policy-controlled sessions, eliminating the cost, rigidity, and risk of traditional VDI. Learn more at kasm.com.

About Everfox

Everfox is a leader in cross domain solutions, providing trusted access and secure data transfer across networks operating at different classification levels or security controls. Designed for high-assurance and classified environments, Everfox solutions are purpose-built for government, defense, and intelligence organizations. Learn more at everfox.com.

Media Contacts

Kasm Technologies:Jessica Banerjee,info@kasm.com
Everfox:Todd Irons,todd.irons@everfox.com
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