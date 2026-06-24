This fall, journalists MJ Banias and Kennedy Chappell return to a case a prairie town left behind. Witchgrass, A Bullshit Hunting Productions podcast, follows the threads from waterlogged archives and redacted police files to shamanic visions, chasing a truth that never made it out of an unlocked apartment.

 

Kasm Workspaces provides the tools to ensure the search is conducted in a transparent, secure, and collaborative way. We’ve assembled a Kasm Workspace with key documents so you can follow along in your browser, no installs required and start drawing your own conclusions.

Open the Witchgrass Workspace and Listen to the Podcast

 

The story that wouldn’t stay buried

Ann Leatherdale lived in plain sight, her name in the paper and real-estate ads, her spiritual ideas discussed in whispers and headlines. Friends remember her living room, the coffee and cigarette smoke, and a thick blue book on the table: A Course in Miracles. She taught and talked about past lives, psychic protection, and the possibility that the unseen walks among us.

 

On a cold night in November 1990, Ann was found in bed with three stab wounds to the chest. The police couldn’t agree on what had happened. The papers stopped asking. The story faded into the wind.

 

Witchgrass isn’t only about life and death, it’s about an investigation: the people who chase fading stories through archives, psychic circles, police files, and long-forgotten memories. It started ordinary and kept pulling the reporters past sense and into the strange.

“To start the investigation early with us, keep reading.”

 

Building the Digital Archive of Witchgrass

We’ve curated a dedicated Kasm Workspace that mirrors how investigative journalists work with sensitive, scattered material - securely and from anywhere.

 

Inside the Workspace:

  • A starter set of source documents and clippings referenced in early reporting.
  • Pinned context notes to help you understand who’s who and why pieces matter.
  • A clean, browser-based research desktop so you can search, annotate, and compare.

 

Start digging

Ready to follow what MJ and Kennedy are seeing?

  • 1.Launch the workspace: Open the Witchgrass Workspace
  • 2.Read the overview notes first, these explain the document set and any redactions.
  • 3.Explore the folders and timelines; jot your own notes as you go.
  • 4.Listen to the podcast for new drops and document updates as the story unfolds. Listen to the podcast.

 

A note on responsible research

The Witchgrass workspace contains archival and public-record materials assembled for journalistic purposes. Please approach the case, and the people connected to it, with care. Avoid contacting private individuals named in documents and keep discussion respectful. Materials may be updated as new facts are verified.

 

About the collaborators

Bullshit Hunting Productions tells stories that push past easy answers. Kasm Technologies provides secure, container-streamed workspaces in the browser. Together, we’re inviting you into an experiment in open, responsible investigation.

 

Listen to the podcast and view the workspace for the investigation.

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