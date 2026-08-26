Kasm Technologies Expands Intel Partnership to Deliver Private AI Through Kasm AI Workspaces on Intel Xeon 6 with AMX

Joint architecture brings local large language model inference on OpenVINO and Advanced Matrix Extensions into the enterprise workspace, enabling AI adoption across the full workforce without sending data to third-party inference providers

Kasm Technologies today announced the expansion of its partnership with Intel to deliver private, local artificial intelligence to enterprise users through Kasm AI Workspaces running on Intel Xeon 6 processors with Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX). The collaboration positions Kasm as a listed Intel technology partner and combines Kasm’s containerized workspace platform with the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit to deliver local large language model inference at interactive speeds — no GPU required, no data leaving the enterprise perimeter.

The partnership addresses a persistent gap in enterprise AI adoption: the majority of any given workforce cannot use AI tools because the data those tools would need to work with cannot legally or safely be sent to a hosted third-party inference endpoint. Kasm AI Workspaces on Intel Xeon 6 with AMX changes that calculus by running local models — including the distributed and mixture-of-experts (MoE) LLMs that Intel and its ecosystem are advancing — inside each user’s ephemeral workspace container. Recent open-weight models running on this architecture, including Qwen3-Coder-30B-A3B, now approach the capability of leading frontier models on the workloads that dominate day-to-day enterprise use: chat, retrieval-augmented generation, tool calls, and code assistance.

Beyond CPU-based inference, the joint architecture provides a single workspace control plane that orchestrates AI workspaces across Intel’s full compute portfolio — CPUs with AMX, integrated NPUs, and discrete GPUs — and delivers each session to any browser on any endpoint. For workloads that demand GPU acceleration, Kasm 1.19 supports SR-IOV bifurcation of Intel Arc Pro cards, allowing a single physical GPU to serve multiple isolated workspaces as virtual functions.

“This partnership with Intel changes what’s possible for enterprise AI. By running Kasm AI Workspaces on Intel Xeon 6 with AMX and OpenVINO, we give organizations a way to deploy real AI to every desk — chat, code assistance, retrieval-augmented generation, and autonomous agents — without any data crossing the perimeter or touching a third-party inference endpoint. That is what workforce-scale AI adoption actually looks like, and it is what regulated industries have been waiting for.” JD Jaymes Davis , Chief Technical Evangelist, Kasm Technologies

The result is a unified deployment path for private AI applications that spans everything from lightweight interactive chat to long-form document generation and autonomous coding agents. Regulated industries — healthcare, finance, legal, defense, and government — have been early adopters, with the architecture reaching cost parity with per-seat AI subscriptions at approximately 40 provisioned users per node and inverting favorably above that threshold.

Kasm Technologies is listed in the Intel Partner Directory. Enterprise IT, security, and workforce leaders exploring how to deliver production AI to a full workforce — with data sovereignty, cost predictability, and no third-party inference dependencies — can learn more about Kasm AI Workspaces at kasm.com.

About Kasm Workspaces Kasm Technologies delivers a modern platform for secure, containerized desktop and application access. Kasm Workspaces streams browsers, desktops, and applications directly to users through ephemeral, policy-controlled sessions, eliminating the cost, rigidity, and risk of traditional VDI. Built by a team with deep roots in federal cybersecurity and offensive/defensive operations, Kasm is used by organizations ranging from government agencies to Fortune 500 companies to deliver secure, scalable developer and end-user environments. Learn more at kasm.com.