Barry-Wehmiller Design Group and Kasm Technologies Partner to Bring Controlled Remote Access to the Plant Floor

Kasm for OT joins DG360, BWDG's managed OT security services platform, giving manufacturers one auditable front door to production systems, legacy equipment included, with control over who connects, which assets they reach, and how long access lasts.

Barry-Wehmiller Design Group (BWDG) and Kasm Technologies today announced a partnership that integrates Kasm for OT into DG360, BWDG’s customizable OT security managed services platform. The combined solution gives manufacturers precise control and auditability over who connects to production systems, which assets they can reach, and how long that access lasts.

Manufacturing is the most cyberattacked industry, with an average cost of $4.88M per incident. Remote access sits at the center of that exposure. OEM contracts often require it, skilled labor is scarce, and sites are spread across regions. VPNs lack the granularity and audit trails these workflows demand, and many alternatives require endpoint agents, leave legacy applications outside the strategy, or take months to deploy.

What Kasm for OT uniquely delivers A single front door across vendors. One browser-based platform brokers access to the tools each person needs, replacing a separate access product for every vendor stack.

One browser-based platform brokers access to the tools each person needs, replacing a separate access product for every vendor stack. Disposable, isolated sessions. Each session runs in a containerized workspace, so a compromised credential or endpoint has no direct path to the plant floor.

Each session runs in a containerized workspace, so a compromised credential or endpoint has no direct path to the plant floor. Controls inside the session. Built-in DLP, key logging, file transfer and screen capture controls, watermarking, and kiosk mode limit what a user can do while connected.

Built-in DLP, key logging, file transfer and screen capture controls, watermarking, and kiosk mode limit what a user can do while connected. Cyber-wrapping for legacy and end-of-life systems. Older operating systems and applications stay in service without exposing their vulnerabilities directly, which removes the pressure to rip and replace.

Older operating systems and applications stay in service without exposing their vulnerabilities directly, which removes the pressure to rip and replace. Multi-site scale without added hardware. A multi-tenant, software-defined architecture extends to new sites without a physical footprint at each one.

A multi-tenant, software-defined architecture extends to new sites without a physical footprint at each one. Customer ownership of the access layer. Underlying tools can be swapped over time while the access model stays in place, enabling a flexible modernization strategy.

What BWDG uniquely delivers DG360 is built around the Five ICS Cybersecurity Critical Controls and configured to each facility’s environment, risk profile, and operational priorities. Powered by a Manufacturer’s Mindset™, BWDG pairs more than 450 system integration professionals with 24/7 managed services that monitor, tune, and evolve each customer’s security posture. Secure remote access is one of the five controls, and Kasm now serves as the access layer within it, working alongside DG360 technology partners including Claroty, TxOne, Salvador Technologies, Elastic, and Xiid.

Better together BWDG brings OT context, integration depth, and managed operations. Kasm brings a platform that simplifies the path to modernization while securing uptime and availability. Manufacturers get remote access that fits real plant conditions, with every session logged and auditable.

“Kasm’s roots in demanding defense environments, including work with DOW, show in how the platform handles access control and auditability. It also gives our customers room to grow. The customer owns the access layer and the architecture is modular, so we can design DG360 around each facility’s needs today and adapt as their tools, sites, and strategy evolve.” DB Dino Busalachi , Director, Barry-Wehmiller Design Group “BWDG has earned its place as a top-tier service provider by understanding how plants actually run and by supporting customers long after go-live. Their customers want a next generation platform for remote operations, and BWDG is committed to delivering it. We are proud that Kasm for OT will sit at the center of that offering and look forward to bringing manufacturers a simpler path to modernization together.” JC Justin Carlson , Chief Strategy Officer, Kasm Technologies

Meet Kasm and BWDG at Automation Fair Kasm and BWDG will be at Automation Fair, November 16-19, in Boston, MA, at Booth #729. Attendees can see the combined solution and talk with both teams about securing remote access for OT environments.

About Barry-Wehmiller Design Group BWDG is an engineering and system integration firm with 45+ offices nationwide and 1,600+ professionals, ranked #8 among System Integrator Giants. Its DG360 platform delivers customizable OT security as a managed service. Learn more at bwdesigngroup.com.

About Kasm Technologies Kasm Technologies provides next-generation containerized streaming workspaces that enable organizations to securely deliver applications, desktops, and web content to any device. Built on modern DevSecOps principles and zero-trust architecture, Kasm is used by enterprises, government agencies, and research institutions worldwide. For more information, visit https://kasm.com.