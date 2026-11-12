Kasm for OT joins DG360, BWDG's managed OT security services platform, giving manufacturers one auditable front door to production systems, legacy equipment included, with control over who connects, which assets they reach, and how long access lasts.
Barry-Wehmiller Design Group (BWDG) and Kasm Technologies today announced a partnership that integrates Kasm for OT into DG360, BWDG’s customizable OT security managed services platform. The combined solution gives manufacturers precise control and auditability over who connects to production systems, which assets they can reach, and how long that access lasts.
Manufacturing is the most cyberattacked industry, with an average cost of $4.88M per incident. Remote access sits at the center of that exposure. OEM contracts often require it, skilled labor is scarce, and sites are spread across regions. VPNs lack the granularity and audit trails these workflows demand, and many alternatives require endpoint agents, leave legacy applications outside the strategy, or take months to deploy.
DG360 is built around the Five ICS Cybersecurity Critical Controls and configured to each facility’s environment, risk profile, and operational priorities. Powered by a Manufacturer’s Mindset™, BWDG pairs more than 450 system integration professionals with 24/7 managed services that monitor, tune, and evolve each customer’s security posture. Secure remote access is one of the five controls, and Kasm now serves as the access layer within it, working alongside DG360 technology partners including Claroty, TxOne, Salvador Technologies, Elastic, and Xiid.
BWDG brings OT context, integration depth, and managed operations. Kasm brings a platform that simplifies the path to modernization while securing uptime and availability. Manufacturers get remote access that fits real plant conditions, with every session logged and auditable.
Kasm and BWDG will be at Automation Fair, November 16-19, in Boston, MA, at Booth #729. Attendees can see the combined solution and talk with both teams about securing remote access for OT environments.
BWDG is an engineering and system integration firm with 45+ offices nationwide and 1,600+ professionals, ranked #8 among System Integrator Giants. Its DG360 platform delivers customizable OT security as a managed service. Learn more at bwdesigngroup.com.
Kasm Technologies provides next-generation containerized streaming workspaces that enable organizations to securely deliver applications, desktops, and web content to any device. Built on modern DevSecOps principles and zero-trust architecture, Kasm is used by enterprises, government agencies, and research institutions worldwide.
For more information, visit https://kasm.com.
Explore how Kasm Workplaces can enable your web-native remote workspaces.