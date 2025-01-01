Starter Edition for
Small Teams

Purchase Kasm Workspaces Starter Edition

Deploy Kasm Workspaces on infrastructure you control with commercial licensing designed for organizations with fewer than 25 users.

Starter Edition provides a simple path from Community Edition to production deployments, giving small teams the flexibility to securely deliver applications, desktops, browsers, and AI environments across on-premises, cloud, hybrid, or air-gapped environments.

Purchase Starter Edition Contact Sales for Enterprise Edition

Built for Small Business Deployments

Whether you're securing browser access, streaming applications, enabling remote work, or deploying AI environments, Starter Edition gives small teams the commercial licensing and deployment flexibility needed to move into production.

Unlike cloud-hosted services, Starter Edition is fully self-hosted, allowing you to deploy Kasm Workspaces on infrastructure you already own while maintaining complete control over your environment, security, and data.

Organizations can deploy using existing virtualization platforms, Kubernetes, cloud infrastructure, or on-premises environments without changing how they operate.

Why Choose Starter Edition?

Commercial
Licensing

Move beyond Community Edition with a commercial license designed for production deployments supporting organizations with up to 25 users.

Deploy Your
Way

Deploy on infrastructure that meets your organization's requirements.

  • On-premises
  • Private cloud
  • Public cloud
  • Hybrid environments
  • Air-gapped deployments

Maintain Complete
Control

Keep your users, workloads, and data within your own environment while leveraging Kasm's browser-based workspace streaming platform.

Flexible
Use Cases

Starter Edition supports the same core platform capabilities trusted by organizations worldwide.

  • Secure Remote Access
  • Browser Isolation
  • Web Research (OSINT)
  • Remote Desktops
  • Application Streaming
  • Secure AI Environments

Purchase Starter Edition

Configure your Starter Edition subscription below. Select your license type, enter the number of users, and your pricing will update automatically before checkout.

Starter Edition is designed for organizations with up to 25 users and provides a commercially licensed, self-hosted deployment of Kasm Workspaces. Deploy on infrastructure you control while securely delivering applications, desktops, browsers, and AI environments.

What's Included

Starter Edition includes everything needed to deploy Kasm Workspaces in production for small teams.

Licensing

  • Commercial license
  • Supports organizations with up to 25 users
  • Available as Named User or Concurrent Session licensing
  • Annual subscription

Deployment

Deploy Kasm wherever your organization needs it.

  • Self-hosted
  • Kubernetes
  • Virtual Machines
  • On-premises
  • Cloud
  • Hybrid
  • Air-gapped

Platform Capabilities

Starter Edition includes access to Kasm's core workspace streaming platform.

  • Browser-based secure workspaces
  • Containerized application delivery
  • Secure browser isolation
  • Remote desktop access
  • Application streaming
  • AI environment support
  • Policy-based access controls
  • Session isolation
  • Multi-platform client access
  • Integration with existing infrastructure

Feature Comparison

Compare Kasm Editions
Use the table below to understand what's included with Starter Edition.

Feature
Community
Starter
Enterprise
Pricing
Free
$10/User
$20/Session
Request a Quote
Licensing
5 Concurrent Sessions
Concurrent Sessions or Named User
Concurrent Sessions or Named User
License Minimum
N/A
<25
>25
Web Category Filtering
Included
Included
Auto-scaling Support
Included
Included
Managed Egress
For Purchase
Developer API
Included
Included
Custom Branding
Included
Session Staging
Included
Included
Session Casting
Included
Included
Session Recording
Included
Professional Services
For Purchase
Kasm Hosted SaaS
Available
Commercial Use
Included
Included
Kasm Support
For Purchase
Log Forwarding
Included
Included

Looking for a complete comparison?

View the complete Features Matrix to compare every capability available across Community, Starter, and Enterprise Editions.

View Full Features Matrix

Is Starter Edition
Right for You?

Starter Edition is ideal for organizations that:

  • Need commercial licensing for production deployments
  • Have fewer than 25 users
  • Want to self-host Kasm Workspaces
  • Need browser isolation or secure remote access
  • Want to stream desktops or applications securely
  • Are deploying secure AI environments
  • Want the flexibility to deploy on their own infrastructure
  • Expect to grow into Enterprise capabilities over time

Grow with Kasm

Start with Starter Edition and expand as your organization grows.

When your deployment requires support for more than 25 users or advanced enterprise capabilities such as custom branding, enterprise integrations, enhanced administrative controls, or additional licensing flexibility, upgrading to Enterprise Edition is straightforward. You just need to get in contact with sales and they will walk you through the process.

Our platform remains consistent, making it easy to scale without changing how your users access secure workspaces.

Frequently Asked Questions

Starter Edition is a commercially licensed, self-hosted edition of Kasm Workspaces designed for organizations with fewer than 25 users.

No. Starter Edition is deployed on infrastructure you control, whether that's on premises, in a public or private cloud, or within a hybrid or air-gapped environment.

Yes. Organizations can upgrade from Starter Edition to Enterprise Edition as their user count or feature requirements grow. You will need to reach out to sales.

Starter Edition supports deployment on Kubernetes, virtual machines, cloud infrastructure, private data centers, and air-gapped environments.

Yes. Starter Edition is built on the same Kasm Workspaces platform and includes the core capabilities for securely delivering browsers, applications, desktops, and AI environments. Enterprise Edition adds additional licensing capacity and advanced enterprise features. View the features matrix.

Ready to Get Started?

Purchase Starter Edition today and begin securely delivering applications, desktops, browsers, and AI environments from infrastructure you control.

Purchase Starter Edition Contact Sales for Enterprise Edition
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