Built for Small Business Deployments

Whether you're securing browser access, streaming applications, enabling remote work, or deploying AI environments, Starter Edition gives small teams the commercial licensing and deployment flexibility needed to move into production.

Unlike cloud-hosted services, Starter Edition is fully self-hosted, allowing you to deploy Kasm Workspaces on infrastructure you already own while maintaining complete control over your environment, security, and data.

Organizations can deploy using existing virtualization platforms, Kubernetes, cloud infrastructure, or on-premises environments without changing how they operate.