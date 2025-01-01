Whether you're securing browser access, streaming applications, enabling remote work, or deploying AI environments, Starter Edition gives small teams the commercial licensing and deployment flexibility needed to move into production.
Unlike cloud-hosted services, Starter Edition is fully self-hosted, allowing you to deploy Kasm Workspaces on infrastructure you already own while maintaining complete control over your environment, security, and data.
Organizations can deploy using existing virtualization platforms, Kubernetes, cloud infrastructure, or on-premises environments without changing how they operate.
Move beyond Community Edition with a commercial license designed for production deployments supporting organizations with up to 25 users.
Deploy on infrastructure that meets your organization's requirements.
Keep your users, workloads, and data within your own environment while leveraging Kasm's browser-based workspace streaming platform.
Starter Edition supports the same core platform capabilities trusted by organizations worldwide.
Configure your Starter Edition subscription below. Select your license type, enter the number of users, and your pricing will update automatically before checkout.
Starter Edition is designed for organizations with up to 25 users and provides a commercially licensed, self-hosted deployment of Kasm Workspaces. Deploy on infrastructure you control while securely delivering applications, desktops, browsers, and AI environments.
Starter Edition includes everything needed to deploy Kasm Workspaces in production for small teams.
Deploy Kasm wherever your organization needs it.
Starter Edition includes access to Kasm's core workspace streaming platform.
Compare Kasm Editions
Use the table below to understand what's included with Starter Edition.
View the complete Features Matrix to compare every capability available across Community, Starter, and Enterprise Editions.
Starter Edition is ideal for organizations that:
Start with Starter Edition and expand as your organization grows.
When your deployment requires support for more than 25 users or advanced enterprise capabilities such as custom branding, enterprise integrations, enhanced administrative controls, or additional licensing flexibility, upgrading to Enterprise Edition is straightforward. You just need to get in contact with sales and they will walk you through the process.
Our platform remains consistent, making it easy to scale without changing how your users access secure workspaces.
Purchase Starter Edition today and begin securely delivering applications, desktops, browsers, and AI environments from infrastructure you control.