Go back to all Events
CompletedHosting

Webinar: Optimize and Extend your Google Experience with Kasm Workspaces

Stop managing infrastructure and start delivering outcomes. Join us to see how Kasm Workspaces is helping Nordic partners deploy secure, high-performance digital environments in minutes-not weeks.

Event date
2:30 PM – 2:00 PM EDT
Register Now
Webinar Templates (5 x 5 in) (1)

Stop managing infrastructure and start delivering outcomes. Join us to see how Kasm Workspaces is helping Nordic partners deploy secure, high-performance digital environments in minutes-not weeks.

 

Why Join the Webinar?

 

  • Infrastructure Independence: Learn how Kasm Technologies platform allows you to deploy on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) with resources hosted in either GCP, different cloud environments or an on-premises environment, providing your customers with ultimate flexibility and data residency control.
  • Streamlined User Experience: Experience the power of delivering full desktops and professional applications directly to a web browser-no local installations or agents required. Seamlessly integrate remote Windows, Linux and MacOS workloads with a ChromeOS device.
  • On-Demand Resource Orchestration: See how Kasm Workspaces manages high-performance workloads, including specialised development and AI environments, with ease.
  • Built-In Security & Compliance: Discover our non-persistent session architecture, where every workspace is created on-demand and fully refreshed upon logout, ensuring total data isolation.
  • Scale Your Business, Not Your Workload: Discover a partner model designed for growth. We’ve stripped away the "infrastructure tax" so you can focus on high-margin services.

Looking for a Customized Solution?

Explore how Kasm Workplaces can enable your web-native remote workspaces.

Request a Quote

Contact Us

Solutions+
Resources+
Partners+
Support+
About Us+
Open Source+
Industries+
Kasm RSS Feeds

© Copyright 2026 - Kasm Technologies. All Rights Reserved.