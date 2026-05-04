Webinar: Optimize and Extend your Google Experience with Kasm Workspaces

Stop managing infrastructure and start delivering outcomes. Join us to see how Kasm Workspaces is helping Nordic partners deploy secure, high-performance digital environments in minutes-not weeks.

Why Join the Webinar?

Infrastructure Independence: Learn how Kasm Technologies platform allows you to deploy on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) with resources hosted in either GCP, different cloud environments or an on-premises environment, providing your customers with ultimate flexibility and data residency control.

Streamlined User Experience: Experience the power of delivering full desktops and professional applications directly to a web browser-no local installations or agents required. Seamlessly integrate remote Windows, Linux and MacOS workloads with a ChromeOS device.

On-Demand Resource Orchestration: See how Kasm Workspaces manages high-performance workloads, including specialised development and AI environments, with ease.

Built-In Security & Compliance: Discover our non-persistent session architecture, where every workspace is created on-demand and fully refreshed upon logout, ensuring total data isolation.