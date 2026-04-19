Kasm Technologies is excited to attend and exhibit at SUSECON, where we’ll be connecting with the open source, cloud native, and enterprise infrastructure community. As organizations continue to modernize their environments with Kubernetes and open infrastructure, SUSECON provides a key forum for exploring the technologies driving innovation across hybrid, multi-cloud, and edge deployments. We’re looking forward to engaging with attendees, sharing insights, and discussing how organizations can simplify operations while delivering secure, scalable access to modern workloads.

At our booth, we’ll be showcasing how Kasm delivers secure, browser-based access to applications, desktops, and workloads—enabling organizations to provide seamless user experiences without exposing sensitive data or increasing risk. Built on a zero trust architecture, Kasm allows teams to deliver isolated, ephemeral workspaces directly through the browser, eliminating the need for agents or VPNs while simplifying access across distributed environments.

As a SUSE partner, we also support integration with SUSE Virtualization’s Kubernetes-native infrastructure, enabling organizations to combine modern, open infrastructure with secure workspace delivery. Together, Kasm and SUSE provide a powerful foundation for replacing legacy VDI, supporting cloud-native and AI workloads, and scaling securely across on-premises, cloud, and edge environments.