SUSE X Kasm Webinar - How SUSE Virtualization + Kasm Workspaces Deliver the Browser-First, AI-Ready Digital Workplace

SUSE + Kasm deliver secure, browser-first access for modern AI-driven workplaces.
A joint session with SUSE showing how SUSE Virtualization and Kasm Workspaces combine to deliver a browser-first digital workplace—one built to support the AI-driven tools organizations are adopting without giving up control over where data lives or how apps are accessed.
The webinar is open to anyone evaluating a modern, secure alternative to traditional VDI, or looking to pair open-source virtualization with container-streamed secure access.
Explore how Kasm Workplaces can enable your web-native remote workspaces.