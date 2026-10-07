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SUSE X Kasm Webinar - How SUSE Virtualization + Kasm Workspaces Deliver the Browser-First, AI-Ready Digital Workplace

SUSE + Kasm deliver secure, browser-first access for modern AI-driven workplaces.

Event date
2:30 PM – 2:00 PM EDT
Mask group 5

A joint session with SUSE showing how SUSE Virtualization and Kasm Workspaces combine to deliver a browser-first digital workplace—one built to support the AI-driven tools organizations are adopting without giving up control over where data lives or how apps are accessed.

The webinar is open to anyone evaluating a modern, secure alternative to traditional VDI, or looking to pair open-source virtualization with container-streamed secure access.

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Explore how Kasm Workplaces can enable your web-native remote workspaces.

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