Proxtalks 2026

Hosted by Proxmox Gold Partner Thomas Krenn, Proxtalks focuses squarely on the Proxmox ecosystem and the partners building on it.

Kasm will be sponsoring, exhibiting, and speaking, giving the Proxtalks audience both a talk and a booth to dig into how Kasm Workspaces extends Proxmox environments with secure, isolated access for remote users, contractors, and high-risk browsing use cases.

If you're already running Proxmox and thinking about your remote access or browser isolation story, this is the session and the booth to catch.