Organized by Credativ, Proxday 2026 is a new full-day format dedicated entirely to Proxmox VE, featuring deep technical sessions on storage including Ceph, ZFS and HA, automation and IaC, backup strategy, networking, security, and migration.

Kasm will be speaking, sharing how Kasm Workspaces layers secure, browser-delivered application and desktop access on top of Proxmox infrastructure, a natural fit for the automation and security-minded audience this event draws.

Come to the talk and find us on the floor.