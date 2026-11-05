Patch Windows in Minutes, Not Days: Tassient Aipex + KASM Live

Your RMM tells you what’s broken. Then it leaves the fixing to you. It’s time for that to change. Join us for a live session on the future of IT operations, where agentic AI and zero-trust workspace streaming come together to help overloaded IT teams do more with far less manual effort. What’s on the Agenda: 1. Tassient Aipex: The Future of IT and RMM Traditional RMM tools are slow, dated, and built to flag problems, not solve them. Aipex changes the model. It’s a remote control center for IT administrators, powered by live agentic AI. In a live demonstration, you’ll watch a single natural language command send an autonomous AI agent hunting for endpoint anomalies, carrying out complex remediation across Windows, Mac, and Linux, and updating compliance dashboards on its own. The result: patch windows that shrink from days to minutes. 2. KASM: Zero-Trust Workspace Streaming Discover a platform that turns any standard web browser into a secure portal for containerized Windows and Linux desktops, cloud browsers, and isolated environments. The payoff is no local software installation, complete separation of data from the endpoint, and native security compliance. 3. Better Together: The Just-in-Time App Platform See what happens when Tassient and KASM join forces. KASM’s secure, ephemeral environment design pairs with Tassient’s automated configuration, support, and agentic troubleshooting to create an incredibly scalable platform. The outcome: you can confidently deliver any application to any endpoint, securely. 4. Interactive Q&A: Ask the Experts Your time and real-world feedback matter to us. We’re reserving 15 to 30 minutes exclusively for open dialogue with our engineering and product leaders. Bring your toughest questions. A Little Reward for Curiosity: The creators of the 4 best technical questions asked during the session will each receive a $25 online gift card as a thank-you. Save your seat and see what IT operations looks like when the software does the heavy lifting.