Kasm Technologies is excited to attend OT.SEC.CON, where we will be exhibiting and connecting with leaders and practitioners across the operational technology and cybersecurity community. As organizations continue to navigate the complexities of securing critical infrastructure and industrial environments, events like OT.SEC.CON provides an important forum for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and exploring innovative approaches to modern security challenges.

At our booth, we’ll be showcasing the launch of Kasm for OT—our purpose-built solution for secure remote access in operational technology environments. Designed to provide agentless, browser-based access with a zero-trust approach, Kasm for OT helps organizations enable secure connectivity to critical systems without exposing networks or increasing risk. We’re looking forward to engaging in meaningful conversations, learning from industry peers, and demonstrating how our platform supports secure, scalable access across both OT and IT environments.