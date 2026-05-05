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Optimise and Extend your Google Experience with Kasm Workspaces

Stop managing infrastructure and start delivering outcomes. Join us to see how Kasm Workspaces is helping Nordic partners deploy secure, high-performance digital environments in minutes-not weeks. Why Join the Webinar? • Infrastructure Independence: Learn how Kasm Technologies platform allows you to deploy on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) with resources hosted in either GCP, different cloud environments or an on-premises environment, providing your customers with ultimate flexibility and data residency control. • Streamlined User Experience: Experience the power of delivering full desktops and professional applications directly to a web browser-no local installations or agents required. Seamlessly integrate remote Windows, Linux and MacOS workloads with a ChromeOS device. • On-Demand Resource Orchestration: See how Kasm Workspaces manages high-performance workloads, including specialised development and AI environments, with ease. • Built-In Security & Compliance: Discover our non-persistent session architecture, where every workspace is created on-demand and fully refreshed upon logout, ensuring total data isolation. • Scale Your Business, Not Your Workload: Discover a partner model designed for growth. We’ve stripped away the "infrastructure tax" so you can focus on high-margin services.

Event date
8:00 – 9:00 AM UTC

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