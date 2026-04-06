Kasm Technologies is excited to attend Nutanix .NEXT, where we will be exhibiting and connecting with leaders across the cloud, infrastructure, and virtualization ecosystem. As organizations continue to adopt hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, Nutanix .NEXT serves as a key destination for exploring the latest innovations in cloud platforms, Kubernetes, and modern application delivery. We’re looking forward to engaging with customers, partners, and industry peers to discuss how organizations can simplify operations while strengthening security in today’s distributed environments.

You can find us in the EUC Pavilion, where our booth will be located. There, we’ll be showcasing how Kasm delivers secure, browser-based access to applications, desktops, and workloads—enabling organizations to provide seamless user experiences without compromising security. As a Nutanix Ready® solution, Kasm is fully validated to run on the Nutanix platform, allowing customers to deploy within their existing infrastructure to deliver high-performance workspaces while reducing complexity and accelerating time to value.

We’ll also highlight that Kasm Workspaces is Nutanix Ready® validated for the Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP), confirming seamless compatibility with Nutanix’s cloud-native stack. By running natively on NKP, Kasm enables organizations to securely deliver applications, desktops, browsers, and even AI workloads through a centralized, policy-driven platform built on Kubernetes. This approach helps enterprises scale across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, strengthen zero trust security controls, and reduce total cost of ownership—all while simplifying operations.