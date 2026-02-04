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Networking Breakfast & Demo: Command and Control the Tactical Edge

Join RGS, Kasm, and SNUC for breakfast from 7:00 AM - 9:00 AM at The Broadmoor, Main Ballroom on Wednesday, February 4th!

Event date
8:30 – 10:30 PM EST
The Broadmoor, Main Ballroom — Colorado Springs, CO
Register for Breakfast
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Date & Time: Wednesday, February 4, 2026 • 7:00–9:00 AM MST

Location: The Broadmoor, Main Ballroom — Colorado Springs, CO

Overview

Join Kasm alongside Rancher Government Solutions and SNUC for an engaging Networking Breakfast & Demo focused on Command and Control at the Tactical Edge. This in-person event brings together leaders, practitioners, and innovators from defense, government, and technology sectors for morning networking, insight sharing, and a live demonstration.

 

Build meaningful connections over breakfast while gaining a deeper understanding of how tactical command and control solutions are evolving to meet 21st-century operational challenges.

 

Why Attend

Network with Peers: Meet professionals and decision-makers interested in tactical edge technology, resilient communications, and modern command and control.

Live Demo: Experience a technology demonstration from Kasm, RGS and SNUC while you enjoy breakfast.

Breakfast & Conversation: Enjoy a catered breakfast in the elegant setting of The Broadmoor while discussing current trends and emerging needs in mission-critical networking and operations.

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