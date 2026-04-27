Kasm Technologies is excited to attend and exhibit at the National Cyber Security Conference 2026, where we’ll be connecting with cybersecurity professionals, government leaders, and industry experts focused on protecting critical systems and data. As the threat landscape continues to evolve, this event provides an important forum for sharing knowledge, exploring emerging technologies, and discussing practical approaches to strengthening cyber resilience across both public and private sectors.

At our booth, we’ll be showcasing how Kasm delivers secure, browser-based access to applications, desktops, and sensitive systems through a zero-trust architecture. By isolating user activity in ephemeral, containerized sessions, Kasm helps organizations reduce risk, prevent data exfiltration, and eliminate the need for traditional VPNs or endpoint agents—making it easier to securely support remote work, third-party access, and distributed teams.

We’re looking forward to engaging in meaningful conversations with attendees, learning from industry peers, and demonstrating how organizations can modernize their security posture while maintaining flexibility and operational efficiency. Whether supporting government agencies or enterprise environments, Kasm provides a scalable, secure approach to delivering access in today’s complex cybersecurity landscape.