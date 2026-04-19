Kasm Technologies is excited to attend, speak, and exhibit at Level 0, where we’ll be engaging with leaders and practitioners across the operational technology and cybersecurity landscape. As critical infrastructure and industrial environments continue to face evolving threats, Level 0 provides a focused forum for discussing the strategies and technologies needed to secure OT systems while maintaining reliability and performance. We’re looking forward to sharing our perspective on secure access, participating in discussions, and connecting with organizations tackling these complex challenges.

At our booth and during our speaking session, we will be launching Kasm for OT—our purpose-built solution for secure remote access in operational technology environments. Kasm for OT enables agentless, browser-based access to critical systems, allowing organizations to provide secure connectivity without exposing networks, installing software on endpoints, or increasing attack surface. Built on a zero-trust architecture, it ensures that access is isolated, policy-controlled, and auditable, helping teams maintain strict security and compliance requirements.

Designed for the unique demands of OT, Kasm for OT supports secure access to industrial control systems, legacy applications, and sensitive environments while reducing operational complexity. By centralizing access through a scalable platform, organizations can improve visibility, streamline management, and enable secure collaboration across teams, vendors, and partners. We’re excited to demonstrate how Kasm for OT helps bridge the gap between security and usability in critical infrastructure environments.