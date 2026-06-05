Streamline remote access with fast, secure, containerized workspaces.
Web Research
Browser Isolation
Remote Workspaces
App Streaming
IoT/OT
Cross Enclave
Secure Private AI
Secure Agentic AI
Workspaces for individuals, nonprofits, and testing.
Easily meet cybersecurity and industry standards.
Deploy on prem or in the cloud.
Guidance on choosing the right deployment model.
Use the Workspaces backend to build custom streaming apps.
Compare Kasm features and capabilities by edition.
See how security teams run their riskiest work in Kasm.
Read The Blog
Browse and access your workspace images securely.
Securely access and control your virtual desktops with KasmVNC.
Automate Kasm Workspaces using open-source infrastructure-as-code tools.
Integrate, build, co-sell, and OEM secure workspace solutions.
Deal protection, co-sell support, and services revenue opportunities.
Already a Kasm Partner?
Workspaces “Docs-as-Code” repo with latest info & guides.
Security vulnerabilities, advisories, and mitigation info.
Generate Workspaces license from activation key.
Customized deployment & optimization for your business.
Support requests for Community Edition Customers.
Support resources offering extra tools and insights.
Kasm Workspaces support for setup, troubleshooting, and security.
Learn about Kasm Technologies and meet our leadership team.
Join Kasm in advancing container streaming technology.
Kasm Technologies builds secure container-based virtual workspace technology.
Discover upcoming Kasm Workspaces events.
Kasm: redefining virtual desktops and app streaming.
Building impact through community collaboration.
Discover insights that power secure digital work.
Learn about Kasm’s coverage in top media outlets and podcasts.
Reach out to us we’re here to help and answer your questions.
Explore how Kasm Workplaces can enable your web-native remote workspaces.
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