Overview

Every time you open a browser, invisible trackers can collect details about your device, habits, and preferences. This process, known as browser fingerprinting, enables advertisers and third parties to create detailed profiles without your consent. As digital privacy concerns grow, understanding how this technology works has never been more important.

This session explores the impact of ad tech on personal privacy and security, highlighting real-world risks and emerging solutions. Attendees will discover strategies for reducing exposure, safeguarding sensitive data, and taking back control of their online identity in an increasingly connected world.

Remote work has become the standard for many organizations, but with flexibility comes new vulnerabilities. Cyber threats, unsecured connections, and gaps in access management leave distributed teams exposed to risk. Businesses need scalable solutions that protect data without slowing down productivity.