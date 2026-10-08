EUC Modernization Has a New Stack: Browser-First, AI-Ready Workspaces on SUSE Virtualization

Most enterprise workers now spend their day in a browser, but most organizations still deliver that browser through persistent Windows VMs, expensive hypervisor licenses, and connection brokers built for a different era. Meanwhile, AI and data science teams need GPU-accelerated, containerized environments that traditional VDI was never designed to serve. Join SUSE and Kasm Technologies for a 45-minute session on the alternative stack: SUSE Virtualization providing an open-source, Kubernetes-native HCI foundation that runs VMs and containers side by side, and Kasm Workspaces delivering ephemeral, zero-trust desktops and applications straight to any web browser with no endpoint agent or VPN client. We'll cover why the VDI market disruption has made this architecture urgent, how the two platforms fit together under unified Rancher Prime management, and what a phased migration off legacy infrastructure actually looks like. A narrated demo walks through deploying Kasm on SUSE Virtualization, the end-user experience on both Linux and Windows workspaces, and the infrastructure view from the Rancher dashboard. Live Q&A follows. What you'll learn • Why browser-first delivery beats full-desktop VDI when 85%+ of mission-critical apps only need a browser • How Kubernetes-native HCI eliminates hypervisor licensing and lets legacy VMs and containerized workspaces run on the same nodes • How zero-trust session isolation and data sovereignty requirements are met on-prem, in sovereign cloud, or at the edge • A four-phase modernization roadmap you can start without ripping out your existing VDI investment