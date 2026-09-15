Emergency Tech Summit 2026

Kasm is proud to sponsor the UK's largest gathering dedicated to emergency services technology—police, fire and rescue, ambulance, and resilience leaders exploring the technology that keeps frontline response effective.

We will be exhibiting to show how secure, browser-delivered access to sensitive systems and data supports emergency services teams that need to reach critical applications from any device, on or off a managed network, without compromising security or compliance.

Stop by to see how Kasm Workspaces fits into command, control, and mobility environments where downtime and data exposure aren't options.