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Dutch Proxmox Day 2026

Kasm is sponsoring Dutch Proxmox Day, showcasing secure container-streamed desktops and browser isolation alongside Proxmox VE.

Event date
2:30 PM – 2:00 PM EDT
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Organized by Tuxis, Dutch Proxmox Day draws Proxmox professionals and enthusiasts from MSPs, government, education, and enterprise, with international attendance now a regular feature of the event.

Kasm will be sponsoring and exhibiting to connect with the Proxmox community directly, showing how Kasm Workspaces runs alongside Proxmox VE to deliver secure, container-streamed desktops and browser isolation on infrastructure teams already trust and control.

If you're building out virtualization environments and want secure remote access without the overhead of full VDI, this is a good conversation to have in person.

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