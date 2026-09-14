Go back to all Events
CompletedAttendingExhibiting

Cyber.Sec.Con

Kasm is proud to exhibit at Cyber.Sec.Con, showcasing secure browser and app isolation for high-risk browsing, remote access, and research.

Event date
2:30 PM – 2:00 PM EDT
Learn More
Mask group 1 1

Kasm is proud to sponsor and exhibit at Cyber.Sec.Con, talking with SOC teams, red/blue teamers, and security leaders about how browser and app isolation via Kasm Workspaces shrinks attack surface for high-risk browsing, remote access, and secure research environments.

If your team is wrestling with malware detonation, insider risk, or zero-trust remote access, come find us at the booth.

Looking for a Customized Solution?

Explore how Kasm Workplaces can enable your web-native remote workspaces.

Request a Quote

Contact Us

Solutions+
Resources+
Partners+
Support+
About Us+
Open Source+
Industries+
Kasm RSS Feeds

© Copyright 2026 - Kasm Technologies. All Rights Reserved.