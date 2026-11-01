Automation Fair 2026

Automation Fair is Rockwell Automation's flagship industrial operations event - four days, 14,000+ attendees, 150+ interactive exhibits, and 250+ sessions covering where automation, data, and AI are heading next. Kasm is attending in a supporting role alongside our partner Barry-Wehmiller (Design Group), who will be featuring their DG360 platform, their 24/7 operations support system delivering remote support, rapid event response, cybersecurity patching, and continuous improvement for clients running complex, mission-critical industrial facilities. Kasm Workspaces underpins the secure remote access layer behind DG360, giving Barry-Wehmiller's engineers isolated, auditable access into client environments without exposing those environments directly. If you're in Boston and want to see how secure remote operations support works in practice, stop by and ask for Barry-Wehmiller, we'll be there alongside them.