Simple Setup

Pre-configure Workspace Images with the software, files and configurations needed. When it's time, users log in and launch on-demand instances of the Image running in a secure, remote container.

Gone are the days of students spending hours installing, configuring and troubleshooting course software.

Engaging Sessions

Each Workspace session can be shared with other users providing a collaborative team environment. Utilize the built-in chat to provide assistance or share ideas.

Session Sharing

Secure and Convenient

Kasm Workspaces was built from the ground up to be a customizable, secure, and convenient computing platform.

No Client Software

There is no special software needed to access a Workspaces sessions. Users need only a modern browser and network access.

Administrator Policies

Workspaces is wherever the work is. Log in from any modern web browser. Host the entire stack on-premise, in your private cloud, or have us host it for you (SaaS).

Web Filtering

Flexible Deployments

