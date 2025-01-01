Pre-configure Workspace Images with the software, files and configurations needed. When it's time, users log in and launch on-demand instances of the Image running in a secure, remote container.
Each Workspace session can be shared with other users providing a collaborative team environment. Utilize the built-in chat to provide assistance or share ideas.Session Sharing
Kasm Workspaces was built from the ground up to be a customizable, secure, and convenient computing platform.Schedule a Call
There is no special software needed to access a Workspaces sessions. Users need only a modern browser and network access.
Workspaces is wherever the work is. Log in from any modern web browser. Host the entire stack on-premise, in your private cloud, or have us host it for you (SaaS).
Workspaces is wherever the work is. Log in from any modern web browser. Host the entire stack on-premise, in your private cloud, or have us host it for you (SaaS).
Workspaces is wherever the work is. Log in from any modern web browser. Host the entire stack on-premise, in your private cloud, or have us host it for you (SaaS).