Partner Enablement: Required Training & Certifications

To ensure your technical team is fully equipped to support deployments and engagements, we require your technical team members to complete our Kasm Workspaces Training Program, which includes the following courses:

Each course includes a training video and handbook to support self-paced learning and certification.

Kasm Training Courses & Materials

    Administrator Course

    Administrator Course

    Get Certified

      Operations Course

      Operations Course

      Get Certified

        Solutions Architect Course

        Solutions Architect Course

        Get Certified

        We strongly encourage your team to:

        • Complete all three
          training courses
        • Download and review
          the course materials
        • Become certified in
          Kasm Workspaces

        These certifications will empower your team to deliver high-quality service to your clients and demonstrate expertise in Kasm’s modern workspace solutions.

        Become Kasm Certified

        Complete the form to enroll in the Kasm certification program. Once submitted, you’ll receive an email with a link to access your partner certification courses. If you are enrolling multiple team members you can use the text box in the form to add everyone’s emails in.Thank you for your continued partnership with Kasm Technologies.

        Thank you for your continued partnership with Kasm Technologies.

        If you encounter any issues accessing materials or have questions about the certification process, please reach out to us. We look forward to your success!

