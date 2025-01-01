The US Federal and DOD programs have been at the forefront of the battle to provide secure collaboration and ensure data loss prevention. Kasm Technologies and its founders saw an opportunity to democratize those safeguards. Everyone should have access to the same best in class ecosystem. Everyone should be safe on the web. Thus Kasm was founded to continue to serve in that mission, for government agencies, for commercial markets, and for the open-source community. Kasm Workspaces was built to enable the workplace of tomorrow, today.