Our Story: Service to Country and the
Open-Source Community

The US Federal and DOD programs have been at the forefront of the battle to provide secure collaboration and ensure data loss prevention. Kasm Technologies and its founders saw an opportunity to democratize those safeguards. Everyone should have access to the same best in class ecosystem. Everyone should be safe on the web. Thus Kasm was founded to continue to serve in that mission, for government agencies, for commercial markets, and for the open-source community. Kasm Workspaces was built to enable the workplace of tomorrow, today.

Our Why: Revolutionize the Digital Workplace

The future requires a highly secure and adaptive digital workplace. Businesses, organizations, and communities shouldn't have to compromise their mission to ensure their security. Kasm's browser-agnostic, highly secure, and highly adaptive platform is bringing the future forward.

Our Mission: Business-Critical Digital Tools

Kasm securely delivers business-critical digital tools to any device, any network, anywhere in the world. Regardless of your industry, Kasm is focused on developing and enabling a secure digital workplace.

Meet Our Leadership Team

Justin Travis

Co-Founder and CEO
Interview

Matt McClaskey

Co-Founder and CTO
Interview

Brian Jenrette

Chief Revenue Officer

Justin Carlson

Chief Strategy Officer

Bill Simpson

Chief Customer Officer

Jaymes Davis

Chief Evangelist

Daniel Ben-Chitrit

Chief Product Officer

Richard Koliser

Chief Developer

Bryan Scarbrough

Chief Engineer

LaTroy Francisco

Chief of Customer Success

John Adams

DoD/Federal Account Executive

Raymond Dusseault

Enterprise Account Executive

Nick Haw

EMEA Account Executive

Jeff Peterson

Solutions Architect

Ryan Kuba

Innovation

Chris Hunt

Front-End

Mariusz Marciniak

Back-End

Jasper Clark

Integrations

Jonathan Rich

Full-Stack

David Lammert

Engineering

Teja Swaroop Pothala

Solutions

Adam Beardwood

Solutions Architect

