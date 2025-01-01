Streamline remote access with fast, secure, containerized workspaces.
Web Research
Browser Isolation
Remote Workspaces
App Streaming
IoT/OT
Workspaces for individuals, nonprofits, and testing.
Easily meet cybersecurity and industry standards.
Deploy on prem or in the cloud.
Guidance on choosing the right deployment model.
Use the Workspaces backend to build custom streaming apps.
Compare Kasm features and capabilities by edition.
Read The Blog
Browse and access your workspace images securely.
Securely access and control your virtual desktops with KasmVNC.
Automate Kasm Workspaces using open-source infrastructure-as-code tools.
Transform client workflows with Kasm Workspaces.
Flexible, modern, and built for today’s tech challenges.
Redefining virtual desktops and app streaming.
Kasm: redefining virtual desktops and app streaming.
Deliver secure, scalable, and innovative value through containerized workspaces.
Workspaces “Docs-as-Code” repo with latest info & guides.
Support requests for Community Edition Customers.
Generate Workspaces license from activation key.
Customized deployment & optimization for your business.
Security vulnerabilities, advisories, and mitigation info.
Support resources offering extra tools and insights.
Kasm Workspaces support for setup, troubleshooting, and security.
Learn about Kasm Technologies and meet our leadership team.
Learn about Kasm’s coverage in top media outlets and podcasts.
Join Kasm in advancing container streaming technology.
Kasm Technologies builds secure container-based virtual workspace technology.
Discover upcoming Kasm Workspaces events.
Reach out to us we’re here to help and answer your questions.
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