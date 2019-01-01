Welcome to our
Workspaces Remote Browser

The web browser you are using is running in the cloud and streamed to your local browser.

This keeps you safe and anonymous because your device never directly
interacts with the internet.

Categories

Web traffic in this demo is limited to the websites listed below. Choose one now to get started.

apple.com

Apple is a technology company famous for creating the iPhone, iPad and Macintosh computers.

arstechnica.com

Serving the Technologist for more than a decade. IT news, reviews, and analysis.

bbc.co.uk

The best of the BBC, with the latest news and sport headlines, weather, TV & radio highlights and much more from across the whole of BBC Online

npr.org

Top stories in the U.S. and world news, politics, health, science, business, music, arts and culture. Nonprofit journalism with a mission. This is NPR.

github.com

GitHub is where over 65 million developers shape the future of software, together. Contribute to the open source community, manage your Git repositories, review code like a pro, track bugs and features, power your CI/CD and DevOps workflows, and secure code...

instagram.com

Create an account or log in to Instagram - A simple, fun & creative way to capture, edit & share photos, videos & messages with friends & family.

networkchuck.com

Streaming containerized apps and desktops to end-users. The Workspaces platform provides enterprise-class orchestration, data loss prevention, and web streaming technology to enable the delivery of containerized workloads to your browser.

linkedin.com

750 million+ members | Manage your professional identity. Build and engage with your professional network. Access knowledge, insights and opportunities.

www.office.com

Collaborate for free with online versions of Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and OneNote. Save documents, spreadsheets, and presentations online, in OneDrive. Share them with others and work together at the same time.

pinterest.com

Discover recipes, home ideas, style inspiration and other ideas to try.

wikipedia.org

Wikipedia is a free online encyclopedia, created and edited by volunteers around the world and hosted by the Wikimedia Foundation.

youtube.com

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.

aljazeera.net

الأخبار والتحليلات من الشرق الأوسط والعالم ، الوسائط المتعددة والتفاعلات ، الآراء ، الأفلام الوثائقية ، البودكاست ، القراءات الطويلة وجدول البث

timesofindia.idiatimes.com

Top News in India: Read Latest News on Sports, Business, Entertainment, Blogs and Opinions from leading columnists. Times of India brings the Breaking News and Latest News Headlines from India and around the World.

russian.rt.com

Актуальная картина дня на RT: круглосуточное ежедневное обновление новостей политики, бизнеса, финансов, спорта, науки, культуры. Онлайн-репортажи с места событий. Комментарии экспертов, актуальные интервью, фото и видео репортажи.

france24.com

Information, news et actualité internationale en direct & en continu sur France 24. Actualité politique, info culture & sports en France et à l`'international

spiegel.de

Deutschlands führende Nachrichtenseite. Alles Wichtige aus Politik, Wirtschaft, Sport, Kultur, Wissenschaft, Technik und mehr.

chinanews.com

中国新闻网是知名的中文新闻门户网站，也是全球互联网中文新闻资讯最重要的原创内容供应商之一。依托中新社遍布全球的采编网络,每天24小时面向广大网民和网络媒体，快速、准确地提供文字、图片、视频等多样化的资讯服务。在新闻报道方面，中新网动态新闻及时准确，解释性报道角度独特，稿件被国内外网络媒体大量转载。

kompas.com

Kompas.com - Berita Indonesia dan Dunia Terkini Hari Ini, Kabar Harian Terbaru Terpercaya Terlengkap Seputar Politik, Ekonomi, Travel, Teknologi, Otomotif, Bola

folha.uol.com.br

Siga a Folha e fique informado sobre tudo o que acontece no Brasil e no mundo. Notícias sobre política, economia, cultura, esporte, entretenimento e mais.

yomiuri.co.jp

読売新聞オンラインは読売新聞のニュース・情報サイト。社会、スポーツ、政治、経済、国際などの最新ニュースや教育、医療などの読み物、映像ニュースも充実。ポケモン、発言小町、クーポンやプレゼントも。2019年2月にYOMIURI ONLINEからサイト名を変更しました

twitter.com

Join Twitter today. Sign up Log in. Follow your interests. Hear what people are talking about. Join the conversation.

reddit.com

Reddit is a network of communities based on people's interests. Find communities you're interested in, and become part of an online community!

linuxfoundation.org

Helping developers build great open technology projects, communities and companies.

Zero-Trust Browser Isolation

Secure

Kasm’s isolation technology insulates users from threats by creating a chasm between your device and web-borne threats.

Disposable

Destroy the session at anytime, or we will destroy it for you have a period of inactivity. Any data or malware is destroyed right along with it.

Fresh

This is a brand new environment. No data is carried over from previous sessions.

Globally Distributed

Kasm allows you to pick the global location of your remote desktop or browser. You can choose the closest one for the best performance or one in another country for enhanced privacy.

Compatible

Access the full power of popular browsers like Chrome and Firefox that are fully compatible with existing addons and extensions.

Privacy

Like a VPN, the connection between you and Kasm are encrypted, but that's where the benefits of a VPN stop. A VPN does not protect your privacy from the websites you visit, their advertisers, or a compromised website. Your computer is still directly connecting to these websites and therefore exposes your system and your privacy.

